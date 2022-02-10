What time Shaun White competes in the snowboard half pipe finals

Shaun White heads back to the halfpipe for his last run at Olympic glory on Thursday evening. White is competing in the men’s snowboarding halfpipe finals after finishing fourth among 12 in qualifying. The man known as the Flying Tomato is competing in his fifth Winter Olympics and is looking to win his fourth career gold medal.

The finals get started with a pair of runs at 8:30 and 8:58 p.m. ET. White is scheduled to run ninth in the first two finals runs. The third run to determine the medal podium will get going at approximately 9:25 p.m. The finals will air on your local NBC affiliate and will be available via live stream at NBCOlympics.com and through Peacock.

White has a solid chance of claiming a medal, but it will take a big performance to secure gold. Japan’s Ayumu Hirano is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with odds of +150. Austria’s Scotty James follows at +250 and then White is third at +500. Japan’s Yuto Totsuka and Ruka Hirano both follow at +850. It’s a sizable drop from there with Swiss snowboarder Jan Scherrer next at +1800.