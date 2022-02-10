How to watch Mikaela Shiffrin compete in Super-G via live stream in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

After two events at an Olympics where she was expected to challenge for a medal in as many as five events, Mikaela Shiffrin will look to finish a race for the first time in her third attempt on Friday morning during the Women’s Super-G event in Beijing, which translates to Thursday afternoon and evening in the United States.

If you are not in front of a television, NBCOlympics.com will live stream the women’s Super-G. You’ll need a cable subscription for access. If you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the one-run event. You can also watch on the NBC Sports mobile app.

You’ll also be able to live stream coverage using NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock. You can sign up for a standard account to watch standard coverage for free, or get a premium subscription for additional coverage. Once you have an account, you can live stream Olympics content on PeacockTV or using the Peacock App on a compatible device.

Shiffrin is a two-time Olympic gold medalist, but has yet to get through the seventh gate in either of her first runs in both the giant slalom and slalom, considered her best events. The 73-time World Cup champion has openly admitted to this being a challenge she’s never had to overcome, but she still has three chances in Beijing to become an Olympic champion in three different Winter Games.

Shiffrin’s odds to win gold in Super-G are installed at +1100 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Switzerland’s Lara Gut-Behrami and Italy’s Federica Brignone are co-favorites to win gold at +260 odds, while Corneila Hutter of Austria follows at +700.