Ayumu Hirano hits triple cork for third time in halfpipe run, judges reward him with gold medal [VIDEO]

Update: Amazingly, Hirano landed yet another triple cork and once again completed the third and final run with no errors. The judges made up for their previous error, rewarding Hirano with the top score and the first gold medal for Japan in the event.

REDEMPTION FOR AYUMU HIRANO!



After winning silver in 2014 and 2018, Hirano wins gold with an EPIC final run! #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/zgZRiRwOja — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 11, 2022

Japanese snowboarder Ayumu Hirano became the first athlete to hit the triple cork when he landed the trick on the first run of the men’s halfpipe final but was unable to finish the run.

Ayumu Hirano lands the first ever triple cork in Olympic Halfpipe history!



Hirano came back on the second run and hit the triple cork again, finishing the run this time. Take a look.

Somehow, this run was only good enough for second place in the final behind Scotty James. That result dumbfounded NBC’s announcers, who claimed the judges have “grenaded their credibility” with Hirano’s score.

So Ayumu Hirano lays down a never before seen trick in a perfect run and somehow checks in with a second place score in men's halfpipe?



The math ain't mathing. — Andrew G. Haubner (@A_G_Haubner) February 11, 2022

I don't think I've ever heard an announcer on NBC's Olympics coverage be this critical of anything before. pic.twitter.com/sFUwRPWLzG — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) February 11, 2022

We’ll see if he can put together another massive run in his third attempt to give the judges another opportunity to give him a higher score.