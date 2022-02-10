Shaun White falls on final Olympic run, fails to medal in fifth snowboard halfpipe final

Five-time Olympian and three-time gold medalist Shaun White in the men’s snowboard halfpipe competition Shaun White fell on the last of his three runs at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Friday morning in Beijing.

As he was in fourth place at the time of his run, White failed to medal in his signature event, and he claims the second fourth place of his Olympic career.

What an Olympic career. What a legacy.



“The Flying Tomato” burst on the scene at age 19 in Torino, winning the competition by miles over the rest of the field. He followed that with wins in Vancouver in 2010 and PyeongChang in 2014, with a fourth in Sochi in 2014 as well.

Ayumu Hirano of Japan won the gold medal after his masterful final run, which seemed to be the correct call after his second run seemed woefully underscored by the judges. Scotty James of Australia got the silver, and was just Hirano’s final run away from winning gold himself. Jan Scherrer of Switzerland claims the bronze.