Mikaela Shiffrin finishes Super-G race, stands eighth after run

Team USA’s Mikaela Shiffrin got down the mountain and crossed the finish line for the first time in three attempts at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Friday morning in Beijing.

Shiffrin sat in eighth position after her run in the women’s Super-G event. She’ll still have the opportunity to medal in both the downhill and alpine combined.

While the two-time gold medalist is more of a favorite in the technical events such as the slalom and giant slalom, she was unable to get past the seventh gate in either event earlier in these Games.

The combined would seem to be her best chance to win, as it takes two slalom runs as well as one downhill run, with the lowest total time after all three events taking home the gold.

Shiffrin is a six-time world champion and has won 73 World Cup events in her career, trailing only Ingemar Stenmark’s 86 as the most decorated skier on the circuit.