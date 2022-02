Olympics schedule 2022: Event times, TV schedule for Saturday, February 12 at Beijing Winter Olympics

The second weekend of competition in these Winter Olympics will begin with 12 disciplines in action Saturday, including six medal events. That is highlighted by mixed team snowboard cross, where Team USA will be led by Lindsey Jacobellis. The 36-year-old exorcised some bad Olympic misses when she won the United States’ first gold medal of these games on Wednesday in women’s snowboard cross.

Americans will also be able to root on their men’s and women’s curling squads Saturday. Plus the USA will face Canada in men’s hockey, and while the NHL players won’t be involved, it should still be a fun matchup across the 49th parallel.

Full Olympics schedule for Saturday, February 12 by event

Medal events are in bold

Alpine Skiing

10:00 p.m. ET (Friday): Women’s Downhill 1st Training

Biathlon

4:00 a.m. ET: Men’s 10km Sprint

Bobsleigh

9:10 p.m. ET (Friday): Women’s Monobob Official Training Heat 5

After Heat 5 (Friday): Women’s Monobob Official Training Heat 6

11:40 p.m. ET (Friday): 2-man Official Training Heat 5

After Heat 5 (Friday): 2-man Official Training Heat 6

Cross-Country Skiing

2:30 a.m. ET: Women’s 4 x 5km Relay

Curling

8:05 p.m. ET (Friday): Women’s Round Robin Session 4 — Sweden vs. Canada

8:05 p.m. ET (Friday): Women’s Round Robin Session 4 — Korea vs. ROC

8:05 p.m. ET (Friday): Women’s Round Robin Session 4 — Japan vs. Denmark

1:05 a.m. ET: Men’s Round Robin Session 5 — Italy vs. China

1:05 a.m. ET: Men’s Round Robin Session 5 — Canada vs. Sweden

1:05 a.m. ET: Men’s Round Robin Session 5 — Denmark vs. Switzerland

1:05 a.m. ET: Men’s Round Robin Session 5 — USA vs. Norway

7:05 a.m. ET: Women’s Round Robin Session 5 — ROC vs. Japan

7:05 a.m. ET: Women’s Round Robin Session 5 — Denmark vs. Switzerland

7:05 a.m. ET: Women’s Round Robin Session 5 — Great Britain vs. USA

7:05 a.m. ET: Women’s Round Robin Session 5 — Sweden vs. China

Figure Skating

6:00 a.m. ET: Ice Dance - Rhythm Dance

Ice Hockey

11:10 p.m. ET (Friday): Men’s Preliminary Round — Group A: Canada vs. USA

11:10 p.m. ET (Friday): Women’s Quarterfinals — ROC vs. Switzerland

3:40 a.m. ET: Men’s Preliminary Round -- Group A: Germany vs. China

3:40 a.m. ET: Women’s Quarterfinals — Finland vs. Japan

3:40 a.m. ET: Men’s Preliminary Round — Group B: ROC vs. Czechia

3:40 a.m. ET: Men’s Preliminary Round — Group B: Switzerland vs. Denmark

Nordic Combined

1:00 a.m. ET: Gundersen Large Hill/10km Official Training 1

Skeleton

7:20 a.m. ET: Women Heat 3

8:55 a.m. ET: Women Heat 4

Ski Jumping

5:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Large Hill Individual Trial Round for Competition

6:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Large Hill Individual 1st Round

7:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Large Hill Individual Final Round

Snowboard

9:00 p.m. ET (Friday): Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Quarterfinals

9:30 p.m. ET (Friday): Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Semifinals

9:50 p.m. ET (Friday): Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Small Final

After Small Final (Friday): Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Big Final

Speed Skating

3:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Team Pursuit Quarterfinals

3:53 a.m. ET: Men’s 500m