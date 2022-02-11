Figure skating schedule for Saturday, February 12th in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Get ready to dance Saturday morning. The rhythm dance portion of the Olympic ice dancing program will get underway at 6:00 a.m. ET. The event will be aired on USA Network and streamed on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

The USA should be considered among the favorites in this half of the program behind the duo of Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue They finished third in the ice dancing short program during the 2018 Olympics and then topped that by finishing first in rhythm dance during the 2022 team event last week.

Their performance was a big reason why the United States won the silver medal, the country’s best finish ever in the figure skating team event. The ROC’s Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov took second place in rhythm dance during the team event.

Olympic figure skating schedule: Saturday, February 12th

6:00 a.m. ET: Ice Dance - Rhythm Dance