Snowboarding schedule for Saturday, February 12th in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Lindsey Jacobellis finally got that monkey off her back. In her fifth Olympics, Jacobellis earned the first gold medal of her career and the first for the United States in these Beijing Games on Tuesday by winning in women’s snowboard cross. At 36 years old, she is the oldest American woman to win a Winter Olympics gold medal.

So what does she have in store for the mixed team event? It will make its Olympics debut Saturday (Friday night on the East Coast). Jacobellis will be paired with 40-year-old Nick Baumgartner in the day’s second quarterfinal heat. The USA also has a team scheduled for Heat 3, Jake Vedder and Faye Gulini. The top two teams in each heat advance to the semifinals ahead of the small and big final.

The event begins at 9:00 p.m. ET Friday. The big final will be aired on NBC. The event can also be seen on NBCOlympics.com, Peacock and NBC Sports app.

Olympic snowboarding schedule: Saturday, February 12th

9:00 p.m. ET (Friday): Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Quarterfinals

9:30 p.m. ET (Friday): Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Semifinals

9:50 p.m. ET (Friday): Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Small Final

After Small Final (Friday): Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Big Final