Beijing Olympics live stream: How to watch Saturday’s events online through NBC Sports

Spend your Super Bowl eve taking in a boatload of Winter Olympics coverage via NBC or any of its multiple streaming options. A full slate of curling matches will be available to stream as well as five hockey games. The USA should also put itself in medal contention in ice dancing with its rhythm dance routine Saturday morning on the East Coast.

If you are not in front of a television, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports mobile app will both offer streaming coverage, but you’ll need a cable subscription for access. If you don’t have one, you can get a free trial for USA and NBC Sports Network through YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the contests.

You’ll also be able to live stream coverage using NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock. You can sign up for a standard account to watch standard coverage for free, or get a premium subscription for additional coverage. Once you have an account, you can live stream Olympics content on PeacockTV or using the Peacock App on a compatible device.

With their top-scoring rhythm dance routine last week, Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue were a big reason why the USA claimed silver in the figure skating team event. The pair should be back on the ice Saturday for the rhythm dance half of the ice dancing program. The event is scheduled to begin at 6:00 a.m. ET.