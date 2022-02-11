How the 2022 women’s ice hockey semifinal bracket is shaping up after quarterfinals

The women’s ice hockey tournament at the 2022 Winter Olympics has advanced to the knockout stage and the favorites are handling their business in the early going of the quarterfinals.

The tournament featured ten teams playing in two groups with eight advancing to the knockout stage, which starts at quarterfinals. The puck drops for the gold medal game at 11:10 p.m. on Wednesday, February 16. Here’s a look at how the semifinal bracket is shaping up as the competition moves another round closer to handing out the gold.

Who has advanced to the semifinals

USA: The US beat Czechia in the quarterfinals by a score of 4-1. Czechia actually held an early lead, with Michaela Pejzlova scoring the first goal at the 24:59 mark of the second period. However, the Americans responded less than a minute later, tying the game on a Hilary Knight goal at the 25:47 mark. Neither team could find the net the rest of the quarter, but the US took control in the third period. The team scored three goals, at the 46:49, 56:51, and 59:06 marks to advance.

Canada: Team Canada crushed Sweden 11-0 to advance to the semifinals. Canada scored four goals in the first period and five in the second. Brianne Jenner and Sarah Fillier each had a hat trick in the game.

Semifinals bracket

USA vs. TBD

Canada vs. TBD