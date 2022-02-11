Beijing Olympics 2022: Olympic medal events to watch on Saturday, February 12

We’re a little over halfway through the 2022 Winter Olympics and Saturday, February 12 will bring six more gold medal events. The day gets started late Friday in the US with the Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Big Final, and wraps at 7 a.m. with the Men’s Large Hill Individual Final Round in ski jumping.

Team USA will be competing in all six events handing out medals, but has their work cut out in a few. The most notable USA appearance is in the mixed team snowboard event. Nick Baumgartner and Lindsey Jacobellis will compete as one team and Jake Vedder and Faye Gulini will compete as another team starting in the quarterfinals.

Among the events handing out gold without any earlier playoff stages, the US is fairly longshots in most of them at DraftKings Sportsbook. The best American odds are in the women’s cross-country 4x5km relay, in which the US has the sixth best odds to win gold at +2000.

Elsewhere, Katie Uhlaender is +6500 to win gold in the women’s Skeleton, Austin Kleba is +10000 to win gold in the men’s 500m Speed Skating event, and Jake Brown and Sean Doherty are each +30000 to win gold in the men’s Biathlon 10km Sprint.

All times listed are Eastern Time.

Beijing Winter Olympics: Medal events for Saturday, February 12