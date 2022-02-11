 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Mikaela Shiffrin training for women’s downhill skiing via live stream in the 2022 Winter Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin will be competing in the women’s downhill skiing event this weekend. She opens with a training session that you can watch.

By Brian Murphy_UCF
Alpine Skiing - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 7 Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Mikaela Shiffrin finished in ninth place in her latest event, the women’s super-G. But maybe just the fact that she finished the race at all will provide her with a confidence booster heading into her first training session for the women’s downhill Friday. The event will begin at 10:00 p.m. ET.

If you are not in front of a television, NBCOlympics.com will live stream the women’s Super-G. You’ll need a cable subscription for access. If you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the one-run event. You can also watch on the NBC Sports mobile app.

You’ll also be able to live stream coverage using NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock. You can sign up for a standard account to watch standard coverage for free, or get a premium subscription for additional coverage. Once you have an account, you can live stream Olympics content on PeacockTV or using the Peacock App on a compatible device.

Up until that super-G finish, Shiffrin’s Olympics had been filled with pain, disappointment and frustration. She was disqualified this week from the giant slalom and the slalom — her two best events — after missing a gate early on in her respective runs. She still has two more chances to win a medal in these Olympics, but they will come in two of her weaker events, the downhill and the combined.

