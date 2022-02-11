How to watch Mikaela Shiffrin training for women’s downhill skiing via live stream in the 2022 Winter Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin finished in ninth place in her latest event, the women’s super-G. But maybe just the fact that she finished the race at all will provide her with a confidence booster heading into her first training session for the women’s downhill Friday. The event will begin at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Up until that super-G finish, Shiffrin’s Olympics had been filled with pain, disappointment and frustration. She was disqualified this week from the giant slalom and the slalom — her two best events — after missing a gate early on in her respective runs. She still has two more chances to win a medal in these Olympics, but they will come in two of her weaker events, the downhill and the combined.