Olympic hockey live stream: How to watch USA-Canada men’s hockey on Friday night

Friday’s showdown between the USA and Canada in men’s ice hockey doesn’t carry as much excitement as it would if NHL players were participating, but it should still be one of the night’s marquee events. Both sides are ranked among the top five in the world — Canada is No. 1 while the USA is No. 4.

The rivals’ previous Olympics meeting came in 2014, when the Canadians defeated the United States in the semifinals, 1-0. Canada went on to win gold in Sochi, Russia. The Americans finished in fourth. The puck will drop in Beijing at 11:10 p.m. ET Friday. USA Network will air the game, which will be streamed on NBCOlympics.com and Peacock.

Men’s Hockey: USA vs. Canada

Date: Friday, February 11

Time: 11:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck line: Canada -1.5 (+120), USA +1.5 (-140)

Total goals: 5.5 (Over -115, Under -105)

Moneyline: Canada -245, USA +200