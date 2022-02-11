What time is the USA-Canada men’s hockey game at the Olympics?

The next chapter in the USA-Canada Olympic men’s ice hockey rivalry will take place Friday night. Their last Olympics meeting came in 2014, when Canada eked past the USA in the semifinals, 1-0. No current NHL’ers will be present and the stakes will be much lower during Friday’s preliminary round game, but that probably won’t matter to these fierce adversaries.

Canada leads the all-time Olympic series with 12 wins in 18 head-to-head meetings. The USA has won just three times, most recently in 2010. Each team was victorious in its Olympics opener on Thursday; the United States blew out China, 8-0, while Canada got past Germany, 5-1.

This matchup will air at 11:10 p.m. ET on USA Network and air via live stream on NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock.

Men’s Hockey: USA vs. Canada

Date: Friday, February 11

Time: 11:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck line: Canada -1.5 (+120), USA +1.5 (-140)

Total goals: 5.5 (Over -115, Under -105)

Moneyline: Canada -245, USA +200