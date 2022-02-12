Olympics schedule 2022: Event times, TV schedule for Sunday, February 13 at Beijing Winter Olympics

Erin Jackson of Ocala, Florida certainly had a circuitous route to the 2022 Beijing Olympics. An in-line skating champion in her own state, she had only been training on ice for four months before only four months before qualifying for the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.

Now the reigning World Cup in the 500 meters, she fell during the Olympic Trials, and if not for the benevolence of her teammate Brittany Bowe giving up her spot in the event, she wouldn’t even be in Beijing. But tonight she enters as the favorite for the 500m Olympic championship, and is listed at +250 to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here is the complete schedule of events for the middle Saturday at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Full Olympics schedule for Sunday, February 13 by event

Medal events in bold

Alpine Skiing

9:15 p.m. (Saturday) Men’s Giant Slalom Run 1

12:45 a.m. Men’s Giant Slalom Run 2

Biathlon

4:00 a.m. Women’s 10km Pursuit

5:45 a.m. Men’s 12.5km Pursuit

Bobsleigh

20:30 p.m. (Saturday) Women’s Monobob Heat 1

22:00 p.m. (Saturday) Women’s Monobob Heat 2

Cross-Country Skiing

2:00 a.m. Men’s 4 x 10km Relay

Curling

20:05 p.m. (Saturday): Men’s Round Robin Session 6

Norway vs. Sweden

China vs. Great Britain

USA vs. Canada

Italy vs. ROC

1:05 a.m. Women’s Round Robin Session 6

Denmark vs. Great Britain

USA vs. Sweden

Korea vs. China

Switzerland vs. Canada

7:05 a.m. Men’s Round Robin Session 7

Great Britain vs. Denmark

Switzerland vs. Italy

China vs. USA

Freestyle Skiing

21:00 p.m. (Friday) Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Qualification Run 1

22:01 p.m. (Friday) Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Qualification Run 2

6:00 a.m. Women’s Aerials Qualification 1

6:45 a.m. Women’s Aerials Qualification 2

Ice Hockey

11:10 p.m. (Friday): Slovakia vs. Latvia

3:40 a.m. Finland vs. Sweden

8:10 a.m. China vs. Canada

8:10 a.m. USA vs. Germany

Short Track Speed Skating

6:00 a.m. Men’s 500m - Quarterfinals

6:27 a.m. Men’s 500m - Semifinals

6:35 a.m. Women’s 3000m Relay - Final B

6:44 a.m. Women’s 3000m Relay - Final A

7:09 a.m. Men’s 500m - Final B

7:14 a.m. Men’s 500m - Final A

Speed Skating

8:00 a.m. Men’s Team Pursuit Quarterfinals

8:56 a.m. Women’s 500m