Beijing Olympics live stream: How to watch Sunday’s events online through NBC Sports

The 2022 Winter Olympics have passed through the halfway point and Saturday night into Sunday morning brings a busy day. Seven medals will be handed out and team USA will be busy with three curling matches and a men’s hockey game. We’ll get a full slate of competition on local NBC affiliates and USA Network.

If you are not in front of a television, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports mobile app will both offer streaming coverage, but you’ll need a cable subscription for access. If you don’t have one, you can get a free trial for USA and NBC Sports Network through YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the contests.

You’ll also be able to live stream coverage using NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock. You can sign up for a standard account to watch standard coverage for free, or get a premium subscription for additional coverage. Once you have an account, you can live stream Olympics content on PeacockTV or using the Peacock App on a compatible device.

The USA’s best chance at a gold medal comes in the women’s 500m speed skating event. Erin Jackson is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with odds of +250. She’s just ahead of Japan’s Nao Kodaira (+300) and the ROC’s Angelina Golikova (+400). Kimi Goetz (+3500) and Brittany Bowe (+5000) are the other two Americans competing.

On the team side, the American men’s hockey team is a -380 moneyline favorite against Germany as the USA looks to close out a clean sweep of its group play schedule. The men’s and women’s curling teams will be in action as well. The American women are in third place in round-robin play, while the American men are in sixth.