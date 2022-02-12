 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Beijing Olympics live stream: How to watch Sunday’s events online through NBC Sports

We go over how to live stream Sunday’s schedule of events in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

By kate.magdziuk
Erin Jackson of Team United States skates during a speed skating practice session ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Speed Skating Oval on February 02, 2022 in Beijing, China. Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

The 2022 Winter Olympics have passed through the halfway point and Saturday night into Sunday morning brings a busy day. Seven medals will be handed out and team USA will be busy with three curling matches and a men’s hockey game. We’ll get a full slate of competition on local NBC affiliates and USA Network.

If you are not in front of a television, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports mobile app will both offer streaming coverage, but you’ll need a cable subscription for access. If you don’t have one, you can get a free trial for USA and NBC Sports Network through YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the contests.

You’ll also be able to live stream coverage using NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock. You can sign up for a standard account to watch standard coverage for free, or get a premium subscription for additional coverage. Once you have an account, you can live stream Olympics content on PeacockTV or using the Peacock App on a compatible device.

The USA’s best chance at a gold medal comes in the women’s 500m speed skating event. Erin Jackson is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with odds of +250. She’s just ahead of Japan’s Nao Kodaira (+300) and the ROC’s Angelina Golikova (+400). Kimi Goetz (+3500) and Brittany Bowe (+5000) are the other two Americans competing.

On the team side, the American men’s hockey team is a -380 moneyline favorite against Germany as the USA looks to close out a clean sweep of its group play schedule. The men’s and women’s curling teams will be in action as well. The American women are in third place in round-robin play, while the American men are in sixth.

