Curling schedule for Sunday, February 13th in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

It’s a big day for Team USA in the men’s curling round robin at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, as a glut of teams sitting at exactly .500 means the wheat is about to get separated from the chaff.

In a dramatic match against Norway last night, USA skip John Shuster attempted a tick-and-roll with the hammer in the 10th end while trailing 7-5 to try and score three for the win. And while he ably navigated the guards, he was unable to hold the stones close enough to the button and lost 7-6.

It was a brilliant attempt and the go-for-broke play, but it also means the United States are one of five teams at 2-2 in the round robin. And also at .500 are both of the USA’s opponents today in Canada and China.

A pair of wins puts the US in terrific position to make the medal rounds, and a split likely keeps them in it, but losing a pair today might be the death knell of the defending Olympic champions. It’s the biggest day for American men’s curling since Shuster’s rink won the gold medal in PyeongChang four years ago.

Olympic curling schedule: Sunday, February 13th

8:05 p.m. (Saturday): Men’s Round Robin Session 6

Norway vs. Sweden

China vs. Great Britain

USA vs. Canada

Italy vs. ROC

1:05 a.m. Women’s Round Robin Session 6

Denmark vs. Great Britain

USA vs. Sweden

Korea vs. China

Switzerland vs. Canada

7:05 a.m. Men’s Round Robin Session 7

Great Britain vs. Denmark

Switzerland vs. Italy

China vs. USA