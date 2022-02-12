Beijing Olympics 2022: Olympic medal events to watch on Sunday, February 13th

The Winter Olympics come to Day 9, and all eyes will be on the National Speed Skating Oval where Team USA’s Erin Jackson will go for gold in the women’s 500 meter speed skating event.

Jackson needed an assist from teammate Brittany Bowe to even qualify for Beijing, as she fell during the Olympic Trials despite being the reigning World Cup champion in the event. It was a glitch in the qualification process US Speed Skating is likely to fix in the future, but Bowe did one of her best friends the most solid of solids, and also giving the USA their best chance at a gold in the sport.

Here are all the events where medals will be awarded on Sunday in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympics: Medal events for Sunday, February 13th