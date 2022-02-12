 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Mikaela Shiffrin compete on Saturday night via live stream in the Beijing Olympics

The America skiier is competing for her first downhill gold.

By DKNation Staff
Mikaela Shiffrin of Team United States in action during the Olympic Games 2022, Women’s Downhill Training on February 12, 2022 in Yanqing China. Photo by Alain Grosclaude/Agence Zoom/Getty Images

The women’s downhill skiing gold medal will be won on Tuesday night, but in the meantime, the skiers to get in training runs. The second downhill training is scheduled for Saturday night, getting started at 10 p.m. ET Mikaela Shiffrin is the most high profile American competing in the event and her practice run will air on USA Network.

If you are not in front of a television, NBCOlympics.com will live stream the match. You’ll need a cable subscription for access. If you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the match. You can also watch on the NBC Sports mobile app.

Shiffrin is scheduled to run 33rd in the training session. The third training session is Sunday night at 10 p.m. and then the medal runs will take place Monday night. Shiffrin has the third best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. She’s installed at +550, just behind Lara Gut-Behrami (SUI) at +240 and Corinne Suter (SUI) at +450.

