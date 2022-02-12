How to watch Eileen Gu compete on Sunday via live stream in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Chinese skier Eileen Gu (also known by her Chinese name Gu Ailing) has one gold under her belt at the 2022 Winter Olympics. On Saturday night, she begins the qualification round in her attempt at a second gold. She claimed gold in the women’s Big Air last Monday night and is back for the Slopestyle gold.

The qualification process starts at 9 p.m. ET and Gu is scheduled to run third. There will be two runs airing on USA Network. The finals and medal run are scheduled for Sunday night, airing opposite the Super Bowl starting at 8:30 p.m.

If you are not in front of a television, NBCOlympics.com will live stream the match. You’ll need a cable subscription for access. If you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the match. You can also watch on the NBC Sports mobile app.

You’ll also be able to live stream coverage using NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock. You can sign up for a standard account to watch standard coverage for free, or get a premium subscription for additional coverage. Once you have an account, you can live stream Olympics content on PeacockTV or using the Peacock App on a compatible device.