Olympic hockey live stream: How to watch USA-Germany men’s hockey on Sunday morning

We preview Sunday’s Winter Olympics group play game between the USA and Germany in men’s hockey.

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Players of United States celebrate their victory during the Men’s Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Group A match between Team Canada and Team United States on Day 8 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Indoor Stadium on February 12, 2022 in Beijing, China. Photo by Xavier Laine/Getty images

The United States will be playing for a bye to the quarterfinals when they take on Germany in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

In Friday’s showdown between the USA and Canada, the Americans came away with a 4-2 win to get the inside track on heading right to the quarterfinals. The winner of each of the three groups, as well as the highest-ranked second place team, will be able to skip the first elimination game in Beijing. Any kind of victory or overtime loss will give the USA the the top spot in Group A before the elimination bracket begins.

The puck will drop in Beijing at 8:10 a.m. ET Sunday. USA Network will air the game, which will also be streamed on NBCOlympics.com as well as the premium Peacock service.

Men’s Hockey: USA vs. Canada

Date: Sunday, February 13
Time: 8:10 a.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network
Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck line: USA -1.5 (-130), Germany +1.5 (+110)
Total goals: 5.5 (Over -120, Under +100)
Moneyline: USA -380, Germany +290

