Olympic hockey live stream: How to watch USA-Germany men’s hockey on Sunday morning

The United States will be playing for a bye to the quarterfinals when they take on Germany in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

In Friday’s showdown between the USA and Canada, the Americans came away with a 4-2 win to get the inside track on heading right to the quarterfinals. The winner of each of the three groups, as well as the highest-ranked second place team, will be able to skip the first elimination game in Beijing. Any kind of victory or overtime loss will give the USA the the top spot in Group A before the elimination bracket begins.

The puck will drop in Beijing at 8:10 a.m. ET Sunday. USA Network will air the game, which will also be streamed on NBCOlympics.com as well as the premium Peacock service.

Men’s Hockey: USA vs. Canada

Date: Sunday, February 13

Time: 8:10 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck line: USA -1.5 (-130), Germany +1.5 (+110)

Total goals: 5.5 (Over -120, Under +100)

Moneyline: USA -380, Germany +290