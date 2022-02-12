What time is the USA-Germany men’s hockey game at the Olympics?

The United States men’s ice hockey team looks to wrap up the top spot in their four-team group on Sunday as they take on Germany in their final preliminary match before the single-elimination bracket begins at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

In Friday’s match against Canada, Team USA was the 4-2 winner, making them the big favorite to head directly to the quarterfinals of the playoff round. The winner of Group A, Group B and Group C, as well as the highest-ranked second place team will not have to play an opening round game in the 12-team tournament. The USA will be the top team in the pool with any kind of victory or overtime loss against Germany on Sunday morning.

The puck will drop Sunday at 8:10 a.m. ET on USA Network, and also air via live stream on NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock.

Men’s Hockey: USA vs. Canada

Date: Sunday, February 13

Time: 8:10 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck line: USA -1.5 (-130), Germany +1.5 (+110)

Total goals: 5.5 (Over -120, Under +100)

Moneyline: USA -380, Germany +290