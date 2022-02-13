Olympics schedule 2022: Event times, TV schedule for Monday, February 14 at Beijing Winter Olympics

Monday’s Olympics schedule is pretty light, but there will be a number of competitions American audiences should be drawn to. the first Olympic medals in women’s monobob will be handed out. After two of four heats, The United States’ Kaillie Humphries holds a big lead of more than one second. American Elana Meyers Taylor is currently in fourth.

Ice dancing will wrap up with the free dance. Two American pairs — Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, and Madison Chock and Evan Bates — sit in third and fourth place, respectively, following the rhythm dance a couple of days ago.

And the gold medal game in women’s ice hockey will be set following semifinal games in which the USA and Canada are heavy favorites. Canada will face Switzerland late Sunday night on the East Coast. The USA will take on Finland on Monday morning.

All events will air via live stream on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports mobile app, and also though Peacock. USA Network will be the primary television option with NBC hosting the Super Bowl this year. All times are ET.

Full Olympics schedule for Monday, February 14 by event

Alpine Skiing

Women’s Downhill 3rd Training — 12 a.m.

Bobsleigh

Women’s Monobob Heat 3 and medal heat — Starts at 8:30 p.m. (Sunday)

2-man Heat 1 and 2 — Starts at 7:05 a.m.

Curling

8:05 p.m. (Sunday): Women’s Round Robin Session 7

China vs. Japan

Canada vs. ROC

USA vs. South Korea

1:05 a.m. Men’s Round Robin Session 8

Canada vs. Italy

Denmark vs. Norway

ROC vs. Sweden

Switzerland vs. Great Britain

7:05 a.m. Women’s Round Robin Session 8

Switzerland vs. Sweden

Great Britain vs. Canada

Japan vs. South Korea

Denmark vs. ROC

Figure Skating

Ice Dance - Free Dance — 8:15 p.m. (Sunday)

Freestyle Skiing

Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Qualification Run 1 — 9:00 p.m. (Sunday - rescheduled)

Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Qualification Run 2 — 10:01 p.m. (Sunday - rescheduled)

Women’s Aerials Qualification 1 — 2 a.m. rescheduled

Women’s Aerials Qualification 2 — 2:45 a.m. rescheduled

Women’s Aerials Final 1 — 6 a.m.

Women’s Aerials Final 2 (medal) — 7 a.m.

Ice Hockey

Canada vs. Switzerland, Women’s semifinals — 11:10 p.m. (Sunday)

USA vs. Finland, Women’s semifinals — 8:10 a.m.

Nordic Combined

Gundersen Large Hill/10km Official Training 3 — 1 a.m.

Ski Jumping

Men’s Team Trial Round for Competition — 5 a.m.

Men’s Team 1st Round — 6 a.m.

Men’s Team Final Round — 7:06 a.m.

Snowboard

Women’s Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 1 — 8:30 p.m. (Sunday)

Women’s Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 2 — 9:15 p.m. (Sunday)

Women’s Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 3 — 10 p.m. (Sunday)

Men’s Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 1 — 12:30 a.m.

Men’s Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 2 — 1:15 a.m.

Men’s Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 3 — 2 a.m.