Olympics schedule 2022: Event times, TV schedule for Monday, February 14 at Beijing Winter Olympics

Monday’s Olympics schedule is pretty light, but there will be a number of competitions American audiences should be drawn to. the first Olympic medals in women’s monobob will be handed out. After two of four heats, The United States’ Kaillie Humphries holds a big lead of more than one second. American Elana Meyers Taylor is currently in fourth.
Ice dancing will wrap up with the free dance. Two American pairs — Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, and Madison Chock and Evan Bates — sit in third and fourth place, respectively, following the rhythm dance a couple of days ago.
And the gold medal game in women’s ice hockey will be set following semifinal games in which the USA and Canada are heavy favorites. Canada will face Switzerland late Sunday night on the East Coast. The USA will take on Finland on Monday morning.
All events will air via live stream on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports mobile app, and also though Peacock. USA Network will be the primary television option with NBC hosting the Super Bowl this year. All times are ET.
Full Olympics schedule for Monday, February 14 by event
Alpine Skiing
Women’s Downhill 3rd Training — 12 a.m.
Bobsleigh
Women’s Monobob Heat 3 and medal heat — Starts at 8:30 p.m. (Sunday)
2-man Heat 1 and 2 — Starts at 7:05 a.m.
Curling
8:05 p.m. (Sunday): Women’s Round Robin Session 7
China vs. Japan
Canada vs. ROC
USA vs. South Korea
1:05 a.m. Men’s Round Robin Session 8
Canada vs. Italy
Denmark vs. Norway
ROC vs. Sweden
Switzerland vs. Great Britain
7:05 a.m. Women’s Round Robin Session 8
Switzerland vs. Sweden
Great Britain vs. Canada
Japan vs. South Korea
Denmark vs. ROC
Figure Skating
Ice Dance - Free Dance — 8:15 p.m. (Sunday)
Freestyle Skiing
Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Qualification Run 1 — 9:00 p.m. (Sunday - rescheduled)
Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Qualification Run 2 — 10:01 p.m. (Sunday - rescheduled)
Women’s Aerials Qualification 1 — 2 a.m. rescheduled
Women’s Aerials Qualification 2 — 2:45 a.m. rescheduled
Women’s Aerials Final 1 — 6 a.m.
Women’s Aerials Final 2 (medal) — 7 a.m.
Ice Hockey
Canada vs. Switzerland, Women’s semifinals — 11:10 p.m. (Sunday)
USA vs. Finland, Women’s semifinals — 8:10 a.m.
Nordic Combined
Gundersen Large Hill/10km Official Training 3 — 1 a.m.
Ski Jumping
Men’s Team Trial Round for Competition — 5 a.m.
Men’s Team 1st Round — 6 a.m.
Men’s Team Final Round — 7:06 a.m.
Snowboard
Women’s Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 1 — 8:30 p.m. (Sunday)
Women’s Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 2 — 9:15 p.m. (Sunday)
Women’s Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 3 — 10 p.m. (Sunday)
Men’s Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 1 — 12:30 a.m.
Men’s Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 2 — 1:15 a.m.
Men’s Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 3 — 2 a.m.