Curling schedule for Monday, February 14th in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

We take a look at the full curling schedule on the slate for Monday, February 14th at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

By DKNation Staff
Joel Retornaz of Team Italy interacts with Peter De Cruz of Team Switzerland following their sides victory during the Men’s Curling Round Robin Session 7 on Day 9 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Aquatics Centre on February 13, 2022 in Beijing, China. Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Switzerland remains undefeated in the women’s curling round robin competition, and can lock up a spot in the medal round with a win over Sweden on Day 11 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on Monday.

The Swiss stand at 5-0, the only unblemished team in the tournament as of now. Japan is right behind at 3-1 with a match in hand. And with three teams sitting at 3-2 in the Great Britain, Sweden, and the United States, someone is getting left out of the medal round over the last three days of play.

Here is the complete schedule for Olympic curling teams on Valentine’s Day, where they’ll all be in search of medal rounds spots later in the week.

Olympic curling schedule: Monday, February 14th

8:05 p.m. (Sunday): Women’s Round Robin Session 7

China vs. Japan
Canada vs. ROC
USA vs. Korea

1:05 a.m. Men’s Round Robin Session 8

Canada vs. Italy
Denmark vs. Norway
ROC vs. Sweden
Switzerland vs. Great Britain

7:05 a.m. Women’s Round Robin Session 8

Switzerland vs. Sweden
Great Britain vs. Canada
Japan vs. Korea
Denmark vs. ROC

