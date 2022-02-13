Curling schedule for Monday, February 14th in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Switzerland remains undefeated in the women’s curling round robin competition, and can lock up a spot in the medal round with a win over Sweden on Day 11 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on Monday.

The Swiss stand at 5-0, the only unblemished team in the tournament as of now. Japan is right behind at 3-1 with a match in hand. And with three teams sitting at 3-2 in the Great Britain, Sweden, and the United States, someone is getting left out of the medal round over the last three days of play.

Here is the complete schedule for Olympic curling teams on Valentine’s Day, where they’ll all be in search of medal rounds spots later in the week.

Olympic curling schedule: Monday, February 14th

8:05 p.m. (Sunday): Women’s Round Robin Session 7

China vs. Japan

Canada vs. ROC

USA vs. Korea

1:05 a.m. Men’s Round Robin Session 8

Canada vs. Italy

Denmark vs. Norway

ROC vs. Sweden

Switzerland vs. Great Britain



7:05 a.m. Women’s Round Robin Session 8

Switzerland vs. Sweden

Great Britain vs. Canada

Japan vs. Korea

Denmark vs. ROC