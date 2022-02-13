How the men’s ice hockey qualification bracket is shaping up as group play wraps at Beijing Olympics

The men’s ice hockey tournament at the 2022 Winter Olympics is wrapping up group play and the playoff stage will get started this coming week. The men’s tournament advances all 12 teams to the playoffs, but eight of the teams have to play in the qualifying stage. The other four get a bye into the quarterfinals.

The qualifying stage gets started late on Monday, February 14. The puck drops for two games at 11:10 p.m. ET that night, and the other two qualifying games are at 3:40 a.m. and 8:10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The group play stage was broken into three groups. The USA, Finland, and the ROC won their respective groups. Sweden had the most points among second place teams to secure the fourth bye to the quarterfinal round. An overtime loss gave Sweden the edge over Canada and Denmark.

Canada slipped down to fifth and will play a rematch with China. Czechia and Switzerland will also face off in a rematch. The other two qualifying games — Slovakia vs. Germany and Denmark vs. Latvia — will be first time matches in these Games.

Who has qualified for the quarterfinals?

USA (Group A) — No. 1 seed

Finland (Group C) — No. 2 seed

ROC (Group B) — No. 3 seed

Sweden (Group C) — No. 4 seed

Who is in the qualification bracket?

Slovakia vs. Germany

Canada vs. China

Czechia vs. Switzerland

Denmark vs. Latvia