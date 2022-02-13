Beijing Olympics 2022: Olympic medal events to watch on Monday, February 14th

Four medal events are scheduled for Monday at the Beijing Olympics, and the United States should be in medal contention for all but one of those events.

American pairs — Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, and Madison Chock and Evan Bates — are in third and fourth place, respectively, following the first of two events in ice dancing. The second event, the free dance, will begin at 8:15 p.m. ET Sunday, so if the Super Bowl turns into a blowout quickly, at least you will have something else to watch.

Kaillie Humpries won a gold medal for Canada in the two-women bobsleigh during the 2010 and 2014 Olympics. Now competing for the USA, Humpries is once again a gold-medal favorite in the Olympic debut of women’s monobob. Entering the final two heats, she is in first place by more than one second — a commanding lead. That event will begin at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday.

And in women’s freestyle skiing aerials, the USA’s Ashley Caldwell will look to get on the podium after winning a silver medal in this event at last year’s world championships. Qualification in women’s aerials will begin at 2 a.m. ET on Monday, and the two final runs will occur at 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. ET.

Beijing Winter Olympics: Medal events for Monday, February 14th