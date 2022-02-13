Beijing Olympics live stream: How to watch Monday’s events online through NBC Sports

Olympic medals will be earned Monday in monobob, ice dancing, men’s team ski jumping and women’s freeski aerials. But of all the events on the schedule, the semifinals of women’s ice hockey is an absolute can’t-miss.

If you are not in front of a television, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports mobile app will both offer streaming coverage, but you’ll need a cable subscription for access. If you don’t have one, you can get a free trial for USA and NBC Sports Network through YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the contests.

You’ll also be able to live stream coverage using NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock. You can sign up for a standard account to watch standard coverage for free, or get a premium subscription for additional coverage. Once you have an account, you can live stream Olympics content on PeacockTV or using the Peacock App on a compatible device.

Canada and the United States have faced off for the gold medal in five of the six Olympics since women’s ice hockey was added to the Olympic program, beginning in 1998. They are each one game away from yet another gold-medal matchup and heavy favorites in their respective semifinal games. The two countries are the two best in the world and have played like it throughout this tournament, outscoring their opposition by a combined margin of 68-12. Canada will face Switzerland at 11:10 p.m. ET on Sunday. The USA will play Finland at 8:10 a.m. ET Monday.