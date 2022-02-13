Snowboarding schedule for Monday, February 14th in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Who will vie for the medals in men’s and women’s snowboard big air? We will find out Sunday night and Monday morning on the East Coast.

The women’s qualification runs are up first, beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET Sunday. Jamie Anderson is probably the USA’s best hope for a medal; she was the silver medalist in this event during the 2018 Winter Olympics. She has +600 odds to win gold, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. However, she will have to fend off the defending Olympic champion, Austria’s Anna Gasser (+475), and New Zealand’s Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (+250), who won bronze in big air in 2018. She also claimed the silver medal at last year’s world championships.

The men’s will then begin their qualification runs after midnight on the East Coast. Canada has generally dominated big air snowboarding, but it’s Norway’s Marcus Kleveland who has the best odds to take home gold (+350), according to DraftKings Sportsbook. He was the 2022 X Games gold medalist and the 2021 bronze medalist in this event. Canada’s Max Parrot (+500) won silver at the 2021 world championships and is a five-time X Games champion in this event. Four Americans will try their best to get on the podium: Chris Corning (+800), Red Gerard (+1600), Sean FitzSimons (+3000) and Dusty Hendricksen (+4000)

Olympic snowboarding schedule: Monday, February 14

8:30 p.m. ET (Sunday): Women’s Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 1

9:15 p.m. ET (Sunday): Women’s Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 2

10:00 p.m. ET (Sunday): Women’s Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 3

12:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 1

1:15 ET a.m. ET: Men’s Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 2

2:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 3