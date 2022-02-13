How to watch Mikaela Shiffrin compete on Monday via live stream in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

The clock hasn’t struck midnight yet on Mikaela Shiffrin’s chances of leaving these Winter Olympics with a medal. But she’s running out of events to do so, and she will next go down the mountain at midnight Eastern Time on Monday in the third and final training session for the women’s downhill event.

If you are not in front of a television, NBCOlympics.com will live stream the match. You’ll need a cable subscription for access. If you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the match. You can also watch on the NBC Sports mobile app.

You’ll also be able to live stream coverage using NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock. You can sign up for a standard account to watch standard coverage for free, or get a premium subscription for additional coverage. Once you have an account, you can live stream Olympics content on PeacockTV or using the Peacock App on a compatible device.

Shiffrin has had a shockingly bad run in Beijing thus far. She didn’t finish and was disqualified from the medals in her two best events — the giant slalom and the slalom — before finishing ninth in the women’s super-G a couple of days ago. Although she has put together some fast times during training for the downhill, it’s not a guarantee that she will actually participate in the final, which is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET Monday.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Shiffrin currently has the eighth-best odds of winning a gold medal in the downhill (+1600). Switzerland’s Lara Gut-Behrami is atop the odds chart at +240. She won the super-G event earlier this week and finished third in the downhill at the 2021 world championships. The next-best odds belong to Italy’s Sofia Goggia (+275), the reigning Olympic champion.