How to watch Eileen Gu compete on Sunday night via live stream in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Eileen Gu had a wait an extra day to qualify in women’s freeski slopestyle, but she will finally get her chance Monday in the Beijing Olympics (Sunday night on the East Coast). After being postponed one day due to poor weather conditions, the first qualification runs will begin at 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday night. The second qualification runs are scheduled to start at 10:01 p.m. ET.

If you are not in front of a television, NBCOlympics.com will live stream the match. You’ll need a cable subscription for access. If you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the match. You can also watch on the NBC Sports mobile app.

You’ll also be able to live stream coverage using NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock. You can sign up for a standard account to watch standard coverage for free, or get a premium subscription for additional coverage. Once you have an account, you can live stream Olympics content on PeacockTV or using the Peacock App on a compatible device.

The 18-year-old Gu has already won gold in Beijing as she finished first in women’s freeski big air last week. That made her the youngest Olympic champion in freestyle skiing history. Now she will set her sights on slopestyle, an event in which she is the reigning world champ. The American-born Gu is competing for China during these Olympics in honor of her mother and has become one of the Games’ marquee athletes.