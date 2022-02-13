Men’s ice hockey bracket: Qualification playoffs, quarterfinals settling as group stage wraps at Beijing Olympics

We’ve moved into the back half of the 2022 Winter Olympics, and the men’s ice hockey tournament is in its final day of group play. The 12-team tournament will advance every team into a playoff bracket, but eight of the 12 will be required to play in a qualification stage. The top four teams will be advanced to the quarterfinals to await the winners of the four qualification games. The qualification stage takes place on Tuesday, February 15, and the quarterfinals take place a day later.

The men’s tournament is broken into three groups of four. The winner of each group advances to the quarterfinals and then the second place team with the most points also advances.

Group A features the USA, Canada, Germany, and China. Team USA has the edge there after their win over Canada. They are facing Germany on the final day and with a win will secure the No. 1 overall seed. Group A is wrapping up play to finalize the remaining playoff positions.

Group B features the ROC, Denmark, Czechia, and Switzerland. The ROC claimed the group and a spot in the quarterfinals.

Group C features Finland, Sweden, Slovakia, and Latvia. Finland won the group to advance to the quarterfinals. Sweden finished second and clinched the most points to advance to the quarterfinals.

Who gets a bye into the quarterfinals

Finland (Group C)

ROC (Group B)

Sweden (Group C)

Who plays in the qualification stage

Denmark (Group B)

Czechia (Group B)

Slovakia (Group C)

Switzerland (Group B)

Latvia (Group C)

China (Group A)