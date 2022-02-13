What time is the USA-Finland women’s hockey game at the Olympics?

Team USA women’s hockey will return to the ice on Monday morning for a semifinal match against the Finland. These two teams opened their Olympics with the Americans taking down Finland 5-2.

USA is a heavy favorite to advance to the gold medal round, and the winner of this game will match up with either Canada or Switzerland. The lone loss for the American came against Canada by a 4-2 score. Canada remains undefeated in the Olympics, but Team USA could get another shot at them for the gold.

This matchup will air at 8:10 a.m. ET on USA Network and air via live stream on NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock.

Women’s Hockey: USA vs. Finland, Monday, February 14

Date: Monday, February 114

Time: 8:10 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck line: USA -3.5 (+100), Finland +3.5 (-120)

Total goals: 6 (Over -115, Under -105)

Moneyline: USA -1800, Finland +900