Olympic hockey live stream: How to watch USA-Finland women’s hockey on Monday

Team USA is a heavy favorite heading into their semifinal matchup against Finland on Monday morning. The winner of this matchup will advance to the gold medal match for a game against either Canada or Switzerland.
This is a rematch between USA and Finland from their first game in Beijing when the Americans won 5-2 on February 3rd. Finland has played well offensively since then, but they will get a real test from American goalie Alex Cavallini, who has done well during this Olympics.
USA pulled away for a 4-1 victory over the Czech Republic on Friday in the quarterfinal round to get to Monday.
This matchup will air at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network and air via live stream on NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock.
Women’s Hockey: USA vs. Finland, Monday, February 14
Date: Monday, February 14
Time: 8 a.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network
Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook
Puck line: USA -3.5 (+100), Finland +3.5 (-120)
Total goals: 6 (Over -115, Under -105)
Moneyline: USA -1800, Finland +900