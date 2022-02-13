Olympic hockey live stream: How to watch USA-Finland women’s hockey on Monday

Team USA is a heavy favorite heading into their semifinal matchup against Finland on Monday morning. The winner of this matchup will advance to the gold medal match for a game against either Canada or Switzerland.

This is a rematch between USA and Finland from their first game in Beijing when the Americans won 5-2 on February 3rd. Finland has played well offensively since then, but they will get a real test from American goalie Alex Cavallini, who has done well during this Olympics.

USA pulled away for a 4-1 victory over the Czech Republic on Friday in the quarterfinal round to get to Monday.

This matchup will air at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network and air via live stream on NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock.

Women’s Hockey: USA vs. Finland, Monday, February 14

Date: Monday, February 14

Time: 8 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck line: USA -3.5 (+100), Finland +3.5 (-120)

Total goals: 6 (Over -115, Under -105)

Moneyline: USA -1800, Finland +900