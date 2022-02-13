What time is the Canada-Switzerland women’s hockey game at the Olympics?

The Canadian women’s hockey team is a massive favorite heading into their semifinal round matchup against Switzerland on Sunday night. Canada has yet to lose a game during the Olympic games, and oddsmakers suggest this one won’t be all that close.

The Canadians are 7.5-goal favorites against Switzerland, and the winner of this game will play the winner of Monday morning’s matchup between USA and Finland. We could be set up for a gold medal matchup between Canada and United States if both teams escape their semifinal games with a victory. Canada beat Team USA 4-2 previously, so the Americans would love a rematch.

This puck drops for the matchup at 11:10 p.m. ET and will air via live stream on NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock.

Women’s Hockey: Canada vs. Finland, Sunday, February 13

Time: 11:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck line: Canada -7.5 (-135), Canada +7.5 (+115)

Total goals: 9 (Over -105, Under -115)