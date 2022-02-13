Olympic hockey live stream: How to watch Canada-Switzerland women’s hockey on Friday

Team Canada women’s hockey will look to remain undefeated through the semifinal round of the Olympics as they get ready to take on Switzerland on Sunday night. The winner will advance to the gold medal round for a matchup against either the United States or Finland.

Team USA’s lone loss during the Olympic games came in a 4-2 defeat to Canada, and oddsmakers suggest we will see a rematch of that game to win it all.

The Americans are favored in their semifinal matchup, and Canada is a massive favorite in this matchup as they’re listed as 7.5-goal favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook. Given the size of the spread, it is not surprising you can’t get moneyline odds.

This puck drops for the matchup at 11:10 p.m. ET and will air via live stream on NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock.

Women’s Hockey: Canada vs. Switzerland, Sunday, February 13

Time: 11:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck line: Canada -7.5 (-135), Canada +7.5 (+115)

Total goals: 9 (Over -105, Under -115)