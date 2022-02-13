Figure skating schedule for Sunday night, February 13 in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

It’s time for one last night of dancing on ice! The free dance portion of the Olympic ice dancing program will get underway at 8:15 p.m. ET. The event will be aired on USA Network and streamed on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

The event comes a day after the Rhythm Dance event set up the finalists. The top 20 couples from the Rhythm Dance event qualified for the Free Dance. The French team of Gabriella Papdakis and Guillaume Cizeron had the top score followed by the ROC squad of Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov, and the American squad of Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue. Two other American couples qualified, with Madison Chock and Evan Bates finishing fourth and Kaitlin Hawyek and Jean-Luc Baker finishing 11th.

The French squad is a sizable favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with odds of -330. The ROC squad is second with +400 odds to win gold. The American squads have odds of +1000 (Hubbell/Donohue), +2000 (Chock/Bates), and +50000 (Hawayek/Baker).

Olympic figure skating schedule: Sunday, February 13th

8:15 p.m. ET: Ice Dance - Free Dance medal event