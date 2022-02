Olympics schedule 2022: Event times, TV schedule for Tuesday, February 15 at Beijing Winter Olympics

Sure, Valentine’s Day was Monday, but if you LOVE medals then you are in store for a great day of the Olympics on Tuesday, February 15th. There will be medaling events in seven disciplines including alpine skiing, biathlon, bobsleigh, freestyle skiing, nordic combined, snowboard and speed skating. It is a big day for freestyle skiing as five events that had to be rescheduled will be played on this day including a medal event for Women’s Freeski Slopestyle.

There will be events in curling, figure skating and ice hockey although no medals will be contended for. If you are a fan of curling then you are in for a treat today. There will be 12 different curling matches with three of them featuring the United States.

If you are a speed skating fan, make sure to double-check the re-air times because that event will be airing in the wee hours of the morning here in the United States. All events will air via live stream at NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock. Lots of great events to get to today so let’s get into that daily schedule!

Full Olympics schedule for Tuesday, February 15 by event

*medal events in bold

Alpine Skiing

Women’s Downhill— 10:00 p.m. ET (Monday)

Biathlon

Men’s 4x7.5km Relay— 4:00 a.m. ET

Bobsleigh

2-woman Official Training Heat 1— 1:10 a.m. ET

2-woman Official Training Heat 2— After Heat 1

2-man Heat 3— 7:15 a.m. ET

2-man Heat 4— 8:50 a.m. ET

Curling

Men’s Round Robin ROC vs. Norway— 8:05 p.m. ET (Monday)

Men’s Round Robin Canda vs. China— 8:05 p.m. ET (Monday)

Men’s Round Robin Switzerland vs. USA— 8:05 p.m. ET (Monday)

Men’s Round Robin Sweden vs. Denmark— 8:05 p.m. ET (Monday)

Women’s Round Robin China vs. ROC— 1:05 a.m. ET

Women’s Round Robin Sweden vs. Denmark— 1:05 a.m. ET

Women’s Round Robin USA vs. Switzerland— 1:05 a.m. ET

Women’s Round Robin Great Britain vs. Japan— 1:05 a.m. ET

Men’s Round Robin Sweden vs. Great Britain— 7:05 a.m. ET

Men’s Round Robin Italy vs. USA— 7:05 a.m. ET

Men’s Round Robin Norway vs. China— 7:05 a.m. ET

Men’s Round Robin ROC vs. Canada— 7:05 a.m. ET

Figure Skating

Women Single Skating- Short Program— 5:00 a.m. ET

FreeStyle Skiing

Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 1— 8:30 p.m. ET (Monday)- rescheduled

Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 2— 8:57 p.m. ET (Monday)- rescheduled

Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 3— 9:24 p.m. ET (Monday)- rescheduled

Men’s Freeski Slopestyle Qualification Run 1— 11:30 p.m. ET (Monday)- rescheduled

Men’s Freeski Slopestyle Qualification Run 2— 12:33 p.m. ET- rescheduled

Men’s Aerials Qualification 1— 6:00 a.m. ET

Men’s Aerials Qualification 2— 6:45 a.m. ET

Ice Hockey

Men’s Qualification Play-off Slovakia vs. Germany— 11:10 p.m. ET (Monday)

Men’s Qualification Play-off Denmark vs. Latvia— 11:10 p.m. ET (Monday)

Men’s Qualification Play-off Czech Republic vs. Switzerland— 3:40 a.m. ET

Men’s Qualification Play-off Canada vs. China— 8:10 a.m. ET

Nordic Combined

Individual Gundersen Large Hill/10km Ski Jumping Trial Round— 2:00 a.m. ET

Individual Gundersen Large Hill/10km Ski Jumping Competition Round— 3:00 a.m. ET

Individual Gundersen Large Hill/10km Ski Cross-Country— 6:00 a.m. ET

Snowboard

Women’s Snowboard Big Air Final Run 1— 8:30 p.m. ET (Monday)

Women’s Snowboard Big Air Final Run 2— 8:52 p.m. ET (Monday)

Women’s Snowboard Big Air Final Run 3— 9:15 p.m. ET (Monday)

Men’s Snowboard Big Air Final Run 1— 12:00 a.m. ET

Men’s Snowboard Big Air Final Run 2— 12:22 a.m. ET

Men’sSnowboard Big Air Final Run 3— 12:45 a.m. ET

Speed Skating

Women’s Team Pursuit Semifinals— 1:30 a.m. ET

Men’s Team Pursuit Semifinals— 1:30 a.m. ET

Women’s Team Pursuit Final D— 1:30 a.m. ET

Women’s Team Pursuit Final C— 1:30 a.m. ET

Men’s Team Pursuit Final D— 1:30 a.m. ET

Men’s Team Pursuit Final C— 1:30 a.m. ET

Women’s Team Pursuit Final B— 3:22 a.m. ET (bronze medal)

Women’s Team Pursuit Final A— 3:22 a.m. ET (gold medal)

Men’s Team Pursuit Final B— 3:41 a.m. ET (bronze medal)

Men’s Team Pursuit Final A— 3:47 a.m. ET (gold medal)