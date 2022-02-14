Figure skating schedule for Tuesday, February 15 in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

After an arbitration court ruled early Monday morning that Kamila Valieva is cleared to compete in singles figure skating, the 15-year-old Russian phenom will begin her journey to fulfill her destiny with the women’s short program on Tuesday. The event is scheduled to begin at 5 a.m. ET and will air on USA Network. A live stream will be available on NBCOlympics.com and through Peacock.

Valieva is the current world record-holder in the short program (and the free skate ... and a bunch of other stuff) and already considered by some to be the greatest female figure skater in history. However, her status for these Olympics was put on hold after it was announced last week that she tested positive for a banned substance in December. Although she has been allowed to continue competing in these Olympics, no medal ceremony will be held if she makes the podium.

It would be a complete shock if Valieva isn’t in first place by a wide margin after Tuesday’s short program. Karen Chen, Alysa Liu and Mariah Bell will be competing for the United States.

Olympic figure skating schedule: Tuesday, February 15

5 a.m. — Women’s Single Skating, Short Program