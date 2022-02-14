Beijing Olympics live stream: How to watch Tuesday’s events online through NBC Sports

Due to some event rescheduling, we have a jam-packed day of the Winter Games on Tuesday, February 15th. There are going to be medal events in seven disciplines on Tuesday including alpine skiing, biathlon, bobsleigh, freestyle skiing, nordic combined, snowboarding and speed skating. While no medals will be given out, there will also be events in curling, figure skating and ice hockey.

If you are not in front of a television, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports mobile app will both offer streaming coverage, but you’ll need a cable subscription for access. If you don’t have one, you can get a free trial for USA and NBC Sports Network through YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the contests.

You’ll also be able to live stream coverage using NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock. You can sign up for a standard account to watch standard coverage for free, or get a premium subscription for additional coverage. Once you have an account, you can live stream Olympics content on PeacockTV or using the Peacock App on a compatible device.

If you are a fan of curling, this is going to be the day for you. There are 12 curling matches including three that will see the United States take on Switzerland twice and Italy once throughout the day. Also, five freestyle skiing events were rescheduled and will now be on Tuesday including the Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 3 which is a medal event.