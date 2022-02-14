Snowboarding schedule for Tuesday, February 15th in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

If you love Snowboard Big Air then the Olympic snowboarding action on Tuesday, February 15th is going to be for you. It is a medal day as we will see a gold medal given out during the women’s and men’s Snowboard Big Air events. If the halfpipe events for snowboarding were any indication, we are going to see the Olympic athletes pull out all the stops for some big tricks and some high scores.

Below is the schedule for the snowboarding events on Tuesday. The snowboarding events will air on your local NBC affiliates. A live stream will be available on NBCOlympics.com and through Peacock.

Olympic snowboarding schedule: Tuesday, February 15th

Women’s Snowboard Big Air Final Run 1— 8:30 p.m. ET (Monday)

Women’s Snowboard Big Air Final Run 2— 8:52 p.m. ET (Monday)

Women’s Snowboard Big Air Final Run 3— 9:15 p.m. ET (Monday)

Men’s Snowboard Big Air Final 1— 12:00 a.m. ET

Men’s Snowboard Big Air Final 2— 12:22 a.m. ET

Men’s Snowboard Big Air Final 3— 12:45 a.m. ET