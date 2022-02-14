How to watch Mikaela Shiffrin compete on Tuesday via live stream in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Two events down, one to go for the United States skier Mikaela Shiffrin. Her first two events didn’t go as planned as she stumbled and skid out of both the Women’s Slalom and the Women’s Giant slalom. The latter is one of Shiffrin’s better events and she remained crouched on the ground for an extended period of time clearly dealing with the emotion from her struggles in the events. She has three remaining individual events left.

Shiffrin decided to compete in the Women’s Super G where she finished in ninth place. This isn’t that bad of a finish considering that she wasn’t initially going to compete in the event. She has two events left with the women’s downhill on Tuesday, February 15th (10 p.m. ET on Monday night) and then she will have the alpine combined on Thursday, February, 17th. Shiffrin has +1600 odds (eighth-best) to win the gold in the women’s downhill event at DraftKings Sportsbook.

