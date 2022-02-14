Olympic hockey bracket: Who is playing in the women’s gold medal game at the 2022 Winter Olympics

The 2022 Winter Olympics have entered their final week, and soon the Games will hand out gold, silver, and bronze for women’s hockey. Canada has secured its place in the gold medal game with a 10-3 win over Switzerland. They await the winner of Monday morning’s match between the USA and Finland.

The USA team is the defending champ, claiming gold with a 3-2 shootout win over Canada in 2018. Canada won the previous four gold medals and the US claimed gold in the inaugural women’s tournament in 1998.

The puck drops on the final Thursday at 12:10 p.m. in Beijing, which is 11:10 p.m. ET on Wednesday night in the United States. Here is what we know about the participants.

Wednesday, February 16

Canada vs. TBD

How Canada got here: It’s been a dominant run for the Canadian women. They won all four games of the group stage, including a 4-2 win over the USA. The American women briefly led that game, but otherwise Canada has never trailed in the Olympics. They had a +28 goal differential in group play and won their first two playoff games by a combined score of 21-3. They beat Sweden 11-0 in the quarterfinals and Switzerland 10-3 in the semifinals.