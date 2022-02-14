Beijing Olympics 2022: Olympic medal events to watch on Tuesday, February 15

Mikaela Shiffrin’s next shot at winning a medal in these Winter Olympics is part of Tuesday’s schedule in Beijing. The women’s downhill is one of 11 events on the slate in which medals are up for grabs. That group also includes the men’s and women’s finals in snowboard big air. Plus, Eileen Gu will try to capture her second gold medal of these Olympics when she competes in women’s freeski slopestyle.

If you are looking for the most aesthetically pleasing event to watch, it’s hard to beat big air. You are just left in awe at what tricks these athletes can pull off as they launch themselves high into the sky. But make sure you set aside some time Monday night on the East Coast to see what Shiffrin does next. Her Olympics began with two shocking disqualifications before she was actually able to finish the women’s super-G, although she placed ninth. The downhill is not her strongest event by any means, but she has put down some fast times in training. Maybe her fortunes are about to change?

All times listed are ET.

Beijing Winter Olympics: Medal events for Tuesday, February 15