Bobsled schedule for Tuesday, February 15 in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Germany might sweep the podium in the two-man bobsleigh (or bobsled for the North American folks!). The fourth and final heat in the event is scheduled to begin at 8:50 a.m. ET on Tuesday. They’ll air via live stream at NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock.

After two of four heats, Germany has teams in first, second and fourth place. The best among them is the duo of Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis. They won the gold medal in this event in 2018 and are currently 0.15 seconds ahead of their countrymen, Johannes Lochner and Florian Bauer. Then there is nearly a full second separating second and third place, which is currently taken up by an ROC pair.

The United States’ team of Frank Del Duca and Hakeem Abdul-Saboor is currently in 15th place. They are 1.71 seconds off of the gold-medal pace and 0.77 seconds behind the bronze.

Olympic bobsleigh schedule: Tuesday, February 15

7:15 a.m. ET — 2-man Heat 3

8:50 a.m. ET — 2-man Heat 4 (medal event)