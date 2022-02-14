Curling schedule for Tuesday, February 15 in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

The United States’ women’s curling team is on track to qualify for the semifinals while the men’s side, the reigning Olympic champion, has some work to do if it wants to advance out of the round robin stage. Both sides will be in action Tuesday.

First, the men will take on Switzerland at 8:05 p.m. ET Monday. This is a pivotal match for these teams, which are each 3-3 and currently part of a three-way tie for fourth-place. And as a reminder, only the top four teams will advance to the semifinals. After that match, the USA will face Italy (1-5) at 7:05 a.m. ET Tuesday.

The USA women (4-2) are tied with Sweden and Japan in second place. Those teams are one game behind Switzerland, which is the next opponent on the United States’ schedule. First rock will be thrown at 1:05 a.m. ET Tuesday. The Swiss are coming off their first loss in this tournament, a 6-5 defeat to Sweden. The Americans most recently defeated Korea on Sunday night, 8-6.

Olympic curling schedule: Tuesday, February 15

8:05 p.m. (Monday): Men’s Round Robin Session 9

ROC vs. Norway

Canada vs. China

Switzerland vs. USA

Sweden vs. Denmark

1:05 a.m. Women’s Round Robin Session 9

China vs. ROC

Sweden vs. Denmark

USA vs. Switzerland

Great Britain vs. Japan

7:05 a.m. Men’s Round Robin Session 10

Sweden vs. Great Britain

Italy vs. USA

Norway vs. China

ROC vs. Canada