Full men’s hockey schedule for Tuesday, February 15 in 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, how to watch

The playoffs in men’s ice hockey will begin late Monday night on the East Coast and continue into Tuesday morning. The United States will have their eyes glued to the Slovakia-Germany game. The winner there will face the USA in the quarterfinals. The United States earned a first-round bye after winning all three of its preliminary round games; no other team accomplished that. The United States also has the tournament’s best goal differential (+11).
Canada hasn’t finished off of the podium in this event since 2006, but they will be playing for their tournament lives when they face China on Tuesday morning. The winner of that match will meet Sweden in the quarters. China is one of two teams without a point in this tournament and has a -14 goal differential.
Men’s hockey schedule, Tuesday, February 15
Slovakia vs. Germany
Time: 11:10 p.m. ET (Monday)
TV channel: CNBC
Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Puck line: Germany -1.5
Moneyline: Germany -120, Slovakia +100
Total goals: 5.5 (Over +150, Under -170)
Denmark vs. Latvia
Time: 11:10 p.m. ET (Monday)
TV channel: N/A
Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Puck line: Denmark -1.5
Moneyline: Denmark -155, Latvia +125
Total goals: 4.5 (Over -135, Under +115)
Czechia vs. Switzerland
Time: 3:40 a.m. ET
TV channel: N/A
Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Puck line: Czechia -1.5
Moneyline: Czechia -160, Switzerland +130
Total goals: 5 (Over +115, Under -135)
Canada vs. China
Time: 8:10 a.m. ET
TV channel: N/A
Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Puck line: Canada -4.5
Total goals: 7 (Over -115, Under -105)