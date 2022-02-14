Full men’s hockey schedule for Tuesday, February 15 in 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, how to watch

The playoffs in men’s ice hockey will begin late Monday night on the East Coast and continue into Tuesday morning. The United States will have their eyes glued to the Slovakia-Germany game. The winner there will face the USA in the quarterfinals. The United States earned a first-round bye after winning all three of its preliminary round games; no other team accomplished that. The United States also has the tournament’s best goal differential (+11).

Canada hasn’t finished off of the podium in this event since 2006, but they will be playing for their tournament lives when they face China on Tuesday morning. The winner of that match will meet Sweden in the quarters. China is one of two teams without a point in this tournament and has a -14 goal differential.

Men’s hockey schedule, Tuesday, February 15

Slovakia vs. Germany

Time: 11:10 p.m. ET (Monday)

TV channel: CNBC

Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Puck line: Germany -1.5

Moneyline: Germany -120, Slovakia +100

Total goals: 5.5 (Over +150, Under -170)

Denmark vs. Latvia

Time: 11:10 p.m. ET (Monday)

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Puck line: Denmark -1.5

Moneyline: Denmark -155, Latvia +125

Total goals: 4.5 (Over -135, Under +115)

Czechia vs. Switzerland

Time: 3:40 a.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Puck line: Czechia -1.5

Moneyline: Czechia -160, Switzerland +130

Total goals: 5 (Over +115, Under -135)

Canada vs. China

Time: 8:10 a.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Puck line: Canada -4.5

Total goals: 7 (Over -115, Under -105)