Olympic hockey bracket: Who is playing in the women’s bronze medal game at the 2022 Winter Olympics

Finland and Switzerland will compete for the bronze medal in women’s ice hockey on Wednesday. There is certainly no shame in that considering the dominance of the Canadian and United States squads. This game’s participants are battle-tested and familiar with one another.

The puck drops on the bronze medal game on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. in Beijing, which is 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday morning in the United States. Here is what we know about the participants.

Wednesday, February 16

Finland vs. Switzerland

How Finland got here: As a member of Group A (the group of death in this tournament), Finland got to face Canada and the USA in its first two games and was outscored 16-3 in those losses. Then it fell to this Swiss side, 3-2, even though Finland put 16 more shots on goal. Finland found its stride after that, notching a 5-0 victory over ROC to close group play and then easily dispatched the Group B winner, Japan, 7-1 in the quarterfinals. That put Finland into the semifinals, where it lost to the USA, 4-1. Wednesday will mark the sixth time in seven Olympics that Finland has competed for the bronze medal in women’s ice hockey. They are 3-2 in those previous games.

How Switzerland got here: The Swiss’ story is pretty similar as it too was blasted by Canada and the US during the preliminary round by a combined total of 20-1. However, it lost to the ROC before claiming that critical victory over Finland. It then gained revenge against the ROC in the playoffs, winning 4-2, before falling in the semis to Canada, 10-3. This is Switzerland’s second time playing for a medal in women’s ice hockey. It won the bronze over Sweden in 2014.