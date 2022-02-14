Opening odds for bronze medal game between Finland and Switzerland

The 2022 Winter Olympics are nearing their end, and we have the penultimate women’s ice hockey event on Wednesday, February 16th. The bronze medal game will take place at 6:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday as Finland takes on Switzerland. The gold medal match will wrap up the events for women’s ice hockey and will be on Thursday, February 17th.

Finland fought hard against the United States in the semifinal round but came up short 4-1. Switzerland let the game get away from them early against Canada, but it is hard to blame them. Canada ended up taking the win, 10-3 and Switzerland has to be hoping they still have something left in the tank for one more game.

Finland won the bronze medal in the 2018 game, beating the Olympic Athletes from Russia 3-2. Since women’s hockey was introduced in 1998, Finland has claimed five bronze medals. Switzerland won the bronze medal in 2014, beating Sweden 4-3.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Finland is the heavy favorite in the bronze medal game with -700 moneyline odds. Switzerland is the underdog with +450 odds. The puck line is +2.5 (-115) and -2.5 (-105).

