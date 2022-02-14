Opening odds for USA-Canada gold medal women’s hockey game

The finals of the 2022 Winter Olympics Women’s Ice Hockey discipline are here! After the bronze medal game yesterday, the gold medal game will wrap up the action for these women that have to be exhausted at this point and are surely looking forward to some rest.

Before they can get there though, the United States and Canada need to determine who is skating away with the gold medal and who leaves with the silver. The battle for North American bragging rights is on as the puck will drop on Thursday, February 17th in Beijing, but technically that will still be 11:10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 16th here in the United States.

Canada beat the United States 4-2 when they matched up in Group play on February 7th and it was the U.S.’s lone loss to this point. They beat Finland 4-1 in the play-offs semifinals to advance to the gold medal game and are the underdogs with +175 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Canada has been putting on an ice hockey clinic these Olympics. Not only did they go undefeated, but they put up double-digit goals in four out of their six matchups so far. In the play-offs semifinals, they beat Switzerland 10-3. Likely due to this dominance, they are the favorites with -230 odds.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline: Canada -230, USA +175

Puck line: Canada -1.5 (+130), USA +1.5 (-150)

Total goals: 5 (Over -135, Under +115)

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.