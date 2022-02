Olympics schedule 2022: Event times, TV schedule for Wednesday, February 16 at Beijing Winter Olympics

It is wild to think that there are only five days left of the Olympic competition left before the closing ceremonies take place on February, 20th. On Wednesday, February 16th there will be gold medal events in six disciplines including alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, freestyle skiing, ice hockey and short track speed skating. Non-medal events will be in bobsleigh, curling and nordic combined. Let’s get into the schedule for Wednesday, February 16th.

Full Olympics schedule for Wednesday, February 16 by event

*medal events will be in bold

Alpine Skiing

Men’s Slalom Run 1— 9:15 p.m. ET (Tuesday)

Women’s Alpine Combined Downhill 1st Training— 9:30 p.m. ET (Tuesday)

Men’s Slalom Run 2— 12:45 a.m. ET

Biathlon

Women’s 4x6km Relay— 2:45 a.m. ET

Bobsleigh

4-man Official Training Heat 1— 8:40 p.m. ET (Tuesday)

4-man Official Training Heat 2— After Heat 1 (Tuesday)

2-woman Official Training Heat 3— 1:10 a.m. ET

2-woman Official Training Heat 4— After Heat 3

Cross-Country Skiing

Women’s Team Sprint Classic Semifinals— 4:00 a.m. ET

Men’s Team Sprint Classic Semifinals— 5:00 a.m. ET

Women’s Team Sprint Classic Final— 6:00 a.m. ET

Men’s Team Sprint Classic Final— 6:30 a.m. ET

Curling

Women’s Round Robin Canada vs. USA— 8:05 p.m. ET (Tuesday)

Women’s Round Robin Switzerland vs. South Korea— 8:05 p.m. ET (Tuesday)

Women’s Round Robin China vs. Great Britain— 8:05 p.m. ET (Tuesday)

Men’s Round Robin China vs. Switzerland— 1:05 a.m. ET

Men’s Round Robin Great Britain vs. ROC— 1:05 a.m. ET

Men’s Round Robin Italy vs. Denmark— 1:05 a.m. ET

Women’s Round Robin South Korea vs. Denmark— 7:05 a.m. ET

Women’s Round Robin Japan vs. USA— 7:05 a.m. ET

Women’s Round Robin ROC vs. Sweden— 7:05 p.m. ET

Women’s Round Robin Canada vs. China— 7:05 a.m. ET

Freestyle Skiing

Men’s Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 1— 8:30 p.m. ET (Tuesday)- rescheduled

Men’s Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 2— 8:58 p.m. ET (Tuesday)- rescheduled

Men’s Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 3— 9:26 p.m. ET (Tuesday)- rescheduled

Men’s Aerials Final 1— 6:00 a.m. ET

Men’s Aerials Final 2— 7:00 a.m. ET

Nordic Combined

Gundersen Large Hill/10 km Official Training 4— 2:00 a.m. ET

Ice Hockey

Men’s Play-offs Quarterfinals USA vs. TBD— 11:10 p.m. ET (Tuesday)

Men’s Play-offs Quarterfinals ROC vs. TBD— 1:00 a.m. ET

Men’s Play-offs Quarterfinals Finland vs. TBD— 3:40 a.m. ET

Women’s Bronze Medal Game Finland vs. Switzerland— 6:30 a.m. ET (bronze medal)

Men’s Play-offs Quarterfinals Sweden vs. TBD— 8:30 a.m. ET

Short Track Speed Skating

Women’s 1500m Quarterfinals—6:30 a.m. ET

Women’s 1500m Semifinals— 7:15 a.m. ET

Men’s 5000m Relay Final B— 7:32 a.m. ET

Men’s 5000m Relay Final A— 7:44 a.m. ET

Women’s 1500m Final B— 8:11 a.m. ET

Women’s 1500m Final A— 8:18 a.m. ET